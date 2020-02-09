HISI organises graduation ceremony

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Healthy India Stronger India (HISI) organised Graduation Ceremony to mark completion of various courses for its trainees on Saturday.

Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu was Chief Guest on the occasion. It was a moment of enormous importance for the NGO, where about 100 students were felicitated by the Chief Guest. Raj Daluja, Editor-in-Chief, STATE TIMES was also present on the occasion.

Hira Lal Abrol, Chairman HISI presented a detailed report of activities being conducted at the training center of NGO. Healthy India Stronger India provides free skill-training to needy children, irrespective of religion and caste, he informed.

The Div Com also distributed course completion diplomas and related course material among students, who successfully completed their courses. Complementing members of NGO for their hard work and selfless approach for upliftment of society, he expressed satisfaction on conduct of various welfare activities by HISI and requested business community to come forward and support such initiatives for helping needy people so that they can earn their livelihood with dignity.

Others present on the occasion included Surinder Mahajan, President Raghunath Bazar Businessmen Association; Raj Gupta, President Goushala; Sudarshana Didi, President Brahma Kumaris; Ashok Puri, Mohinder Gupta, Vinay Kumar Bhagotra, Secretary Home for Orphans; Dalbeer Singh, Vinay Kumar Sharma, Paramjit Singh; Suresh Dogra, Chairman OBC; Nirmala Chattu, Gourav Abrol, Trustee HISI; Members Kundan Lal Dogra, Ramneek Sharma, Vikas Sharma, Sumit Sharma, Sanjay, Akhil, Darbar Singh, Raj Kumar Mehra, Dalbir Singh, Sarita Sareen, Vinod Manhas, Bikramjeet Singh, Brig Mohan, Sunil Nanda and Ramneek Sharma.