HISI celebrates Diwali with fervour

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Healthy India Stronger India (HISI) organised Diwali Function-2017 at its Raghunathpura Training Center on Wednesday.

Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu was the Chief Guest while Vijay Gupta, Editor Young Bites, Surinder Mahajan, President Raghunath Bazaar Association, Kiran Wattal former Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation and Prince, Editor JK Update were the Special Guests on the occasion.

Prominent citizens of the Bazaar Association also graced the occasion.

Chairman HISI, Hira Lal Abrol and Trustee, Gourav Abrol welcomed the guests and apprised them about the initiatives of the NGO and facilities offered at the training centre.

“Free courses in cutting and tailoring, computer training, beautician course and cookery classes are being offered to the needy children along with free library for students. Around 300 students have been trained by the centre so far and they all are doing well in their professional life”, H.L Abrol said.

The programme began with Ganesh Vandana and a dance performance by the students of the training centre. The guests performed the Laxmi Puja as a part of the ceremony. Gifts were distributed to thirty students who are undergoing training in Beautician Course.

The Chief Guest appreciated the NGO for its efforts to help the needy people.

He wished the Chairman- HISI and his team all the success in future. He called upon the gathering to come out in large numbers to support the efforts of HISI and motivated the gathering to work for such social causes to uplift the standards of the society. Hira Lal Abrol presented the vote of thanks.

Prominent citizens present on the occasion were Dalbir Singh Principal Khalsa School, Shammi Slathia, Virender Khajuria, Dr Ashok Sharma, Ashok Puri, Virender Puri, Kamal Gupta, Bhanu Mahajan and Vijay Abrol.