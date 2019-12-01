Hirdesh gets additional charge of MD J&K PCL

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Hirdesh Kumar, IAS (JK:1999), Commissioner/ Secretary to the Power Development Department (PDD) has been assigned the additional charge of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Limited, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. He shall continue to hold the charge of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited, said an order issued by the government here on Saturday.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn reunite for ‘Golmaal FIVE’
‘Black Widow’ to release in India April 30
Karan, Zoya, Dibakar and Anurag’s ‘Ghost Stories’ to debut on Netflix on Jan 1, 2020
Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar to reunite for comedy
Rajkummar Rao such a giving co-actor: Fatima
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper