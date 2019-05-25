Hiranagar Zone girls win U-17 football title

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Hiranagar Zone won under-17 football girls title in the district level Inter-zone Tournament being organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports, Kathua at Minerva Public School Barnoti, here on Friday.

Earlier in the final, Hiranagar Zone defeated Lakhanpur by four goals to nil in one sided contest.

In the final of under-17 boys tennis cricket match held at Sports Stadium Kathua, Barnoti Zone outplayed Kathua by 45 runs.

Batting first, Barnoti Zone set a challengeable target of 81 runs in six overs, courtesy brilliant batting performance of Vikram who scored 54 runs off 25 balls. Dheeraj was the other contributor with 14 runs of nine balls. For Kathua, Vinay took a lone wicket in his two overs spell giving 23 runs.

In reply, Kathua Zone failed to chase the target and was bundled out at 36 runs. Akhil and Parveen were the top scorers with 11 and five runs respectively.

For Barnoti Zone, Vikarm and Onkar Chand, were the successful bowlers, who with their tight line and length scalped two wickets each. The tournament is being organised under the overall supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Kathua, Shoba Billoria.