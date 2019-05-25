Hiranagar Zone girls win U-17 football title

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: Hiranagar Zone won under-17 football girls title in the district level Inter-zone Tournament being organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports, Kathua at Minerva Public School Barnoti, here on Friday. Earlier in the final, Hiranagar Zone defeated Lakhanpur by four goals to nil in one sided contest. In the final of under-17 boys tennis cricket match held at Sports Stadium Kathua, Barnoti Zone outplayed Kathua by 45 runs. Batting first, Barnoti Zone set a challengeable target of 81 runs in six overs, courtesy brilliant batting performance of Vikram who scored 54 runs off 25 balls. Dheeraj was the other contributor with 14 runs of nine balls. For Kathua, Vinay took a lone wicket in his two overs spell giving 23 runs. In reply, Kathua Zone failed to chase the target and was bundled out at 36 runs. Akhil and Parveen were the top scorers with 11 and five runs respectively. For Barnoti Zone, Vikarm and Onkar Chand, were the successful bowlers, who with their tight line and length scalped two wickets each. The tournament is being organised under the overall supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Kathua, Shoba Billoria.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
Over 2 lakh ‘Game of Thrones’ fans sign petition to remake final season with ‘competent makers’
Didn’t want to miss opportunity of working with Irrfan: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to feature in ‘Housefull 4’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper