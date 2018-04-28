Hiranagar, Khalsa Club win in opening Hockey ties

Sports Reporter
JAMMU: Hiranagar Club and Khalsa Club won the opening matches of the Six-a-Side Kawaljeet Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament at Bandhu Rakh Ground, near Tawi Farm, here on Friday.
In the first match, Hiranagar defeated Akali Kour Singh Club 5-1 while Khalsa Club trounced Dashmesh Club Nanak Nagar 7-4. This tournament is being organised by Bandhu Rakh Club under the aegis of Hockey Jammu and Kashmir.
The competition was declared open by Ravinder Singh.
FIXTURE: Hiranagar to face Khalsa Club; Bandhu Rakh Club shall take on Babar Sports Club; Poonch to play against Simbal Camp tomorrow.
