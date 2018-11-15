Hiranagar Club lifts u-19 boys football trophy

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Hiranagar: Hiranagar Club lifted the trophy of Under 19 boys Football in the block level tournament, organised by the District Administration Kathua under Khelo India scheme at Sports Stadium Hiranagar.

In the under-19 final, Hiranagar Club defeated Gurah Mundian Football Club by one goal to nil.

The tournament is being organised under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Kathua Rohit Khajuria. District Officer (DYSS) Kathua Sunil Kumar is the Organising Secretary of the Tournament.

In under-19 years girls section, GHSS Sallan defeated GHSS Mangloor by two goals to nil.

Today’s matches were officiated by Sartaj Singh, Harvinder Singh, Avnesh Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Kuldeep Singh under the supervision of ZPEO Hiranagar, Yog Raj Sharma.