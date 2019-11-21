Hiranagar Club enters Hockey final

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Hiranagar Club on Thursday qualified for the final of the fifth Shaheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Hockey Tournament being organised by Kashmir Sikh Sangat under the aegis of Hockey J&K at KK Hakku Stadium, here.

In the first semifinal of the tournament, Hiranagar Club defeated Khalsa Warriors, Gole Gujral 4-1. The second semifinal between Banda Singh Bahadur Club Poonch and National Hockey Academy Satwari has been scheduled for tomorrow at 2:00 PM.

In today’s match, Manmohan Pal Singh was Chief Guest while Gurdeep Singh Reen was Guest of Honour.

Today’s match was officiated by the technical panel including Balmeet Singh, Angad Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Rohit Sharma, Vishal Verma, Anjali Thakur and G.S Bakshi (Tournament Director).

The tournament is being held under the supervision of Tejwant Singh, President Kashmir Sikh Sangat and Karamjit Singh (Organising Secretary).