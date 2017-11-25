Hiranagar Club-A, DPS Rajbagh advance in SSB Football

Sports Reporter

KATHUA: Hirangar Club-A and Delhi Public School (DPS) Rajbag outplayed their opponents to advance in the next round of the ongoing second round of SSB Football Cup, organised by 66 Bn of SSB under Samajik Chetna Abhiyan, at Sports Stadium, here on Friday.

While he Hiranagar Club-A made it a huge 15-02 win against Pallan Parnal Club Hiranagar, DPS Rajbagh trounced Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya Basohli 7-0.

The event is being held with the sole motive of providing a platform to the talented stuff from the rural districts of the State.