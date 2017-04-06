Hindutva groups creating atmosphere of discord: Kharge

New Delhi:- Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today accused Hindutva organisations like RSS and VHP of creating an atmosphere of discord with incidents like lynching of a Muslim man by cow vigilantes in Alwar.

“With such incidents, particularly BJP’s other organisations like RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP are trying to create an atmosphere of discord in the country. People are disturbed due to this,” Kharge said.

55-year-old Pehlu Khan died at a hospital in Alwar district on Monday after allegedly being beaten by a group of cow vigilantes.

The incident took place on Saturday when 16 people were allegedly transporting bovine animals from Jaipur to Haryana.

Kharge said the Congress party will take this message of alleged misdeeds by Hindutva organisations to the common people.

Kharge, who is leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, also lashed out at BJP members in the House and said the law was being broken.

He also named some Hindutva organisations linked to the BJP, in remarks which were expunged by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi also attacked the Rajasthan government over the issue and dubbed the incident as “shocking breakdown of law and order”.

PTI