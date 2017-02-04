Hindustan Shiv Sena will contest ULB elections: Raja

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Presi-dent, Hindustan Shiv Sena, Rajinder Singh Raja on Friday announced Jammu and Kashmir team of Hindustan Shiv Sena with Vikrant Kapoor as its State President.

Announcing the other State office bearers in the press conference here, Rajinder said Sandeep Bhagat has been nominated as Chairman, Rajan Gupta-Senior Vice President, G.I Singh-General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson, Dinesh Mahajan-Vice President, Vishal Sharma, Ganesh Chowdhary and Himansu Gupta-Joint Secretaries and Summit Mahajan as Incharge Legel Cell.

He also declared that the party will contest all coming elections in Jammu and Kashmir State including Urban Local Bodies and will fight against the discrimination with Jammuites.

He asked government to crush terrorism and their perpetrators with iron hands so that peace and tranquility is maintained in the State for its progress and development.

G.I Singh also announced the Jammu City body with Rohit Sabarwal as City President, Amit Podhwal and Parveen Gandotra-Vice Presidents, Sahil Gupta-General Secretary, Mukesh-Secretary, Sanjay-Joint Secretary and Ishan Sachar as Secretary.

Others present in the press conference were Narinder, Pankaj Slathia and Sangeeta Devi.