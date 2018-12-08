Hindu-majority village sets example of communal harmony, elects Muslim as Panch

Share Share 0 Share

BHADARWAH: A small village in the hinterland of Bhadarwah Valley in District Doda has recently emerged an epitome of communal harmony, as the Hindu population unanimously chose the only Muslim living in the village unopposed as their Panch (Panchayat representative) in the ongoing Panchayat elections.

The residents have cast their religious differences aside and set a precedent for harmonious coexistence. They typifies a reality in Bhelan-Kharothi village of Hanga Panchayat, 10 km west of Bhadarwah town, where its 450-odd residents, beside espousing single faith-Hinduism, reposed their faith in Ch Mohd Hussain-the only Muslim residing in the area to represent them. Hussain is living in the village with his family for the last 15 years without fear of ostracisation. When isolation based on faith is being rampantly imposed across India, Bhelan-Kharothi stands out as an exception.

Its residents believe it is possible to be a Hindu but repose their faith in a Muslim as their leader, and it’s also possible to be the only Muslim family and live in a Hindu village without any fear or intimidation. “This may seem bizarre in a polarised and communaly driven society today, but we take pride in our shared brotherhood,” says Duni Chand (57) of village Bhelan. In this Hindu-majority village with just a lone Muslim family, the belief in a common ancestry ropes people to a complexity of faith. “This narrative of polarisation and division in the name of religion hasn’t taken away our belief that we are part of the same family. If it hasn’t destroyed our cohesion over the period, it won’t now,” says Duni Chand, the village elder adding that, Hussain, in whom we reposed our faith is not only capable of handling village issues but we also chose him to set an example in the society and show Hussain that he should not feel isolated.

The commitment of the villagers, which raised many an eyebrow in the surrounding areas, has made not only elders happy over the decision they made but youth brigade is also feeling proud of being the native of Bhelan which has set an example of communal harmony.

“I am really feeling fortunate to be born in a village, where my elders despite living in today’s Polarised society have taken a bold decision, which is making me feel proud. I hope society as a whole will take a lesson from the decision our elders have made,” said Harsh Singh (24) a postgraduate student.

The unanimous decision of the villagers, has not only made Mohd Hussain a Panch, but he is also upbeat to work round the clock to improve the living conditions of the village with no communication links. “We have been living in complete harmony and they never let me feel that I’m the only Muslim living in their village, but making me their Panch that too unopposed has taken their love and faith to a different level, for which I will be indebted to them for the rest of my life,” said Ch Mohd Hussain(54).

” I will not only try my best but will surely go an extra mile to reach to the expectations of the villagers. This is the only way, I can repay their favour,” Hussain added saying that his priority is road connectivity to the village. Panchayat Hanga of Bhadarwah Block went to polls in the seventh phase of the ongoing nine tier Panchayat elections of Jammu and Kashmir.