Hindu Jagran Manch holds convention

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Hindu Jagran Manch, J&K unit held a convention here at Geeta Bhawan on Sunday. The convention was held under the leadership of J&K President Dr R P Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma threw light on various activities of the Manch. He informed that J&K unit has organised Paath of 300 Hanuman Chalisa, 200 Maha Aarti and Bhagwat Katha at several places. During closure of Jammu Kashmir National Highway, the Manch has also provided meals to stranded passengers and drivers, he added.

During the convention, Rohit Sethi was elected as District President Udhampur while Ravinder Singh and Vikram Sallan were appointed as General Secretaries and Sahil Bali as Vice President.

While speaking on the occasion, Sethi assured that he would work with full dedication and enthusiasm for welfare of people of Udhampur.