Hindu, Hindustan bashing is new political norm in India

RAJ DALUJA

JAMMU: Believe liberals, communists, humanists and self-proclaimed secularists, speaking for Hindustan and Hindus is a regressive mindset and an ‘organised crime’. In India, Muslims have right to practice Islam, Christians Christianity, Buddhists Buddhism and so on but Hindus are required to practice secularism lest they are communalists.

A communalist Muslim in secular India does not only practice his religion but makes it known as well but a Hindu communist, on the contrary, doesn’t want to be identified by his religion.

Similarly, a so-called ‘secular’ Congressman can be a true Muslim but not a proud Hindu. This was demonstrated by none other than the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi on 29 November 2017 when he signed up as a non-Hindu at the Somnath temple register along with his Muslim aide Ahmed Patel. Rahul Gandhi is not to be blamed for demeaning Hinduism. His great grandfather and first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru had objected to the reconstruction of the Somnath temple, which had been vandalised during Mughal rule, on government expenses, citing secularism as reason. He had even unsuccessfully advised President Rajendra Prasad against participating in the reconstruction ceremony. As a consequence, the President’s speech had been blacked out by the All India Radio, all in the name of secularism. However, Nehru had no hesitation in initiating the tradition of hosting Iftaar Party each year at Congress headquarters at 7 Jantar-Mantar, a practice stopped by Lal Bahadur Shastri. This is how India woke up to Nehruvian secularism which is manifesting in various dimensions 72 years after the independence. In this set up of secularism, Hindus keep nation first but do others think so?

Despite Hindus getting marginalised in what should have been their own country, they never talked about intolerance, discrimination and victimisation. If they try to assert, they are dubbed as Sanghis and communalists. If they say they are Indians first, they are condemned as reactionaries and hyper nationalists.

The tragedy of the Indian secularism remains in the gruesome fact of Hindu population slipping below 80 per cent for the first time during 2011 census. The Muslim population increased to 14.2 per cent. The proportion of Hindus in the population has declined by 0.7 per cent, Sikhs by 0.2 per cent and Buddhists by 0.1 per cent. This being the scenario, the Muslim intelligentsia is abruptly feeling India becoming intolerant. They would be within their rights to complain so but for the hypocrisy of pleading from rooftops about grant of citizenship to Muslims from Pakistan and Bangladesh even as they feel future of their own children ‘unsafe’ and ‘intolerant India’.

The intolerant India of Naseerudin Shah, Javed Akhtar, award winner Shabbana Azmi, Amir Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Arundhati Roy, Deepika Padukone, Barkha Dutt and many others in the line has increased manifold the number of Pak apologists in this country, which is sad reflection of India’s tryst with secularism. Is secularism surviving in this country where the majority is feeling alienated, sidelined, ignored and even condemned? Secularism is intact in India as long as minorities are placated and appeased. It is in danger when the majority population asserts its existence in their own country.

When Hindus assert themselves, the citizens like Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah suddenly get worried about their children for the fear of being asked by a surrounding mob whether they were Hindus or Muslims. How do people like Naseerudin get such wild ideas when crores of Hindus across the country fill up their coffers every day by buying tickets for their movies and making them celebrities?

Indian secularism has been brought to ridicule by the people like these actors, intellectuals, writers, activists, mostly so-called Hindus, who have never ever spoken about the plight of minorities in the countries in their backyard. These secularists have not spoken a word about the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan in 2010 stating that at least 25 Hindu girls are abducted in the Islamic Republic every month. They will never take out candle-light march for members of minority community being butchered in Pakistan but will stand with Tukde Tukde Gang at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Milia or Shaheen Bagh just to get Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh included in the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Watch out the provocations hurled out by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Vadra at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi immediately after the CAA was passed by Parliament. See the venom spewed by Mani Shankar Aiyar, Shashi Tharoor or Salman Khursheed in Shaheen Bagh over the CAA and the entire narrative of pseudo secularists will get exposed.

(To be concluded)