Hindi writer Mamta Kalia to get the 27th Vyas Samman

New Delhi: Eminent Hindi writer Mamta Kalia will be honoured with literary award Vyas Samman for year 2017 for her novel “Dukkham Sukkham”, the K K Birla Foundation announced today.

“A selection committee headed by Sahitya Akademi director and author Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari has decided to bestow the award upon Kalia for her novel “Dukkham Sukkham” published in 2009,” the Foundation said in a statement.

The writer will receive an amount of Rs 3.5 lakh as the prize money.

With eminent literary critic and poet Ram Vilas Sharma as the first recipient in 1991, the Vyas Samman is given to a Hindi literary work published in the past 10 years.

Born in 1940 in Vrindavan, Kalia, 77, received MA in English from Delhi University before taking up lecturership at SNDT Women’s University in Mumbai.

Since 1973, she headed a degree college in Allahabad before retiring in 2001.

Kalia is known for her works in Hindi and English including “Beghar”, “Janch Abhi Jaari Hai”, “Nirmohi”, and “Bolne Wali Aurat”.

The author has earlier received “Yashpal Katha Samman” from Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan, “Sahitya Bhushan Samman” and “Ram Manohar Lohia Samman”.

She has also been awarded with “Vanmali Katha Samman” and “Vagdevi Sahitya Samman”. (PTI)