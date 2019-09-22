Hindi Pakhwara celebrated in NHPC Regional Office

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Hindi Pakhwara was celebrated with great enthusiasm from September 2 to 16, 2019 at NHPC Regional Office, here.

The prize distribution of fortnight was organised on Saturday which was inaugurated by J.R Chaudhary, Executive Director by lighting the lamp.

S. Tirkey, GM (HR), Ramesh Kumar, GM (Civil), senior officers and staff were present on the occasion.

The message issued by the Home Minister, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New & Renewable Energy and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India, Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC Limited was read out and Ashok Kumar Dhanwal, Senior Manager (HR) informed about the activities related to the Official Language.

In all, ten different competitions were organised for all officers and employees in which all took part in these competitions.

First, second, third and consolation prizes were awarded to the winner participants for excellence in competitions.

Apart from this, shields were presented to various departments for doing outstanding work in official language in Hindi.

Speaking on this occasion, Chaudhary appealed to all the officers and employees that they should do their maximum official work in Hindi and in accordance with the objectives laid out in the annual programme issued by the Government of India, the Official Language Department and to enhance the Hindi work in compliance with official language policy and rules.

He further said, that everyone should make use of Hindi in a very simple and understandable manner for effective implementation of the official language.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks presented by R.P Maurya, Dy. General Manager (HR).