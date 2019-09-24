Himalayan College holds traffic awareness programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: A traffic awareness programme was held on Tuesday in the Himalayan College Campus Rajouri in collaboration with Transport Office Rajouri.

The programme was chaired by ARTO Rajouri Anzar Rana and presided over by Principal of the College.

A huge gathering of students attended the programme which was intended to make the younger aware of the newly implemented traffic rules, various safety precautions and do’s and don’ts to be followed by all kind of drivers in the larger interest of society and country.

The ARTO Rana stressed upon the young drivers to value their life more than the fanciful pleasure and the heroism they attach with driving.

A grand rally was also organised after the lecture in which students of Degree and B.Ed Classed participated along with transport officers and staff of the college and made the general public and commuters aware of the road safely rules through placards.