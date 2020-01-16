Himalayan Avengers FC holds football match

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All Morcha Prabharis of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), J&K, Munish Sharma on Thursday inaugurated a football match organised by Himalayan Avengers Football Club at the GGM Science College Ground, here,

The match was held by Himalayan Avengers to promote their anti-drugs campaign in the City of Temples.

Addressing the gathering of players and spectators, Munish Sharma, the Chief Guest, congratulated both the teams for the great game of football.

He added that with millions of young people under the age of 25 in India we must raise awareness and spread information on the adverse effects of drugs on individuals, families and the society at large.

“With the continued support of the authorities and the people we can take team sports to greater heights so that more and more youth involved themselves in the game and be the warriors against the drugs and help in promoting fitness through games,” he said.

Kuldeep Singh Vice-President Jammu Football Association was Guest of Honour and Shivam Mehra was the Chief Organisor of the match.

The match was played between Himalayan Avengers A and Himalayan Avengers B which was won by Himalayan Avengers B in an interesting and competitive game.