Hima Das, the ‘Dhing Express’

Dear Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed paper, I like to high light the India’s drum beating confined to Cricket only and those contributing Gold in other fields not even captured by the media, so that country could also feel proud of them. The glaring example is that of Hima Das, nicknamed the ‘Dhing Express’, an Indian sprint runner from the state of Assam of just 19 years. She holds the current Indian national record in 400 meters at the U-20 World Championships in Asian Games in Jakarta. She won five successive gold medals, four in the 200m sprint while the fifth top-podium finish was in the 400m event in different meets across Poland and the Czech Republic in July 2019. Not just one but six gold medals for Hima Das in 21 days is something extraordinary. She is the second fastest Asian and features in the top-10 under-20 runners in the world in the discipline in 2019. She is also in the top-20 list of fastest sprinters under the age of 20 in the 200m event. Given that she is just 19 and one of the top runners in the age group, her prospects seem bright but the way India hovers around just Cricket, will she get support from the Government to promote her talent is a million dollar question? We well remember, when Yuvraj Singh, scored 6 sixes off Stuart Broad’s bowling during ICC T20I World Cup 2007, he was rewarded 1 crore for his flamboyant batting. Likewise, Hima Das won six gold medals on the trot and she too deserves a big reward for her achievement. Cricket isn’t the only sport in India, we have to understand it.

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal,

Udhampur.