Hiking Club Delhi to hold climbing event from Jan 31

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: The Hiking Club of St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi shall be holding the 15th Rohan Kanhai Dutta and Sunil Chandra Memorial Sports Climbing Competition from January 31 to February 2, 2020.

St. Stephen’s College is the only college in Delhi University to have a sports climbing wall and has promoted the sport ever since the beginning. Significant expeditions that the Club has undertaken over the years include the ascent of Deo Tibba (6001m) in 1980 by an all-girls expedition, the first ascent of a 6645m peak in the Chango Valley in Spiti in 1982 (named ‘Ninjeri’ by the team) and many others.

For the last seven decades it has blazed the trail of adventure sports with several firsts to its credit within the fields of mountaineering, hiking expeditions, climbing (artificial wall/natural rock) and many more.

Those Climbers interested in taking part in this competition can contact Anysha (+91 9997731797) for more details.