Highways closed as higher reaches of Kashmir receive fresh snow

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Highways were closed as a precautionary measure after the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snow on Friday, with the meteorological department predicting light rain or snow over the next two days, officials said.

The famous ski-resort Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded about six inches of fresh snow, a meteorological department official here said.

Areas in the higher reaches of the Valley and Ladakh received fresh snow overnight which continued in the morning, he said.

There were reports of fresh snow in other high-altitude areas of Kashmir, including Gurez, he added.

The official said Drass in Ladakh’s Kargil district recorded around one-inch snowfall while Zojilla Pass on Srinagar-Leh national highway received five inches of snow.

Rain lashed areas falling in the Valley’s plains, including Srinagar.

The snow and rain have led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Srinagar-Leh national highway and the Mughal Road.

“All highways are closed as a precautionary measure due to the snow,” an official of the Traffic Control Room here said.

The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rain or snow in Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours.

There is a possibility of scattered light rain or snow over the Ladakh region, it said.

There are also chances of widespread to isolated light rain or snow over the next two days, the MeT office said.