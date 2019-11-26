Highlights of SC order on Maharashtra political crisis

New Delhi: The following are the highlights of the Supreme Court’s Tuesday order, in which it said floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the House will be conducted on Wednesday.
-SC says if the floor test is delayed there is a possibility of horse trading and it becomes incumbent upon the court to act to protect democratic values.
