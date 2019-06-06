Highlights of RBI’s monetary policy statement

Mumbai: Following are the highlights of the second bi-monthly monetary policy announced by the RBI on Thursday:
*Repo rate reduced by 25 bps to 5.75 pc for third time in a row *
Reverse repo rate now stands at 5.50 pc, marginal standing facility (MSF) rate 6 pc *
RBI changes policy stance to accommodative from neutral *
Cuts GDP growth forecast to 7pc from 7.2 pc for FY20
Oct-Mar *
Projects upward bias in food inflation in near term due to rising prices of food items *
Forecast risks to inflation trajectory from monsoon uncertainties, unseasonal spike in vegetable prices, crude oil prices, financial market volatility and fiscal scenario *
Waives RTGS and NEFT charges to promote digital transactions *
Sets up a panel to review ATM charges, fees levied by banks *
To issue draft guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of small finance banks by Aug*
Flags sharp slowdown in investments, moderation in private consumption growth as concern *
All six MPC members voted in favour of 0.25 pc policy rate cut *
Average daily surplus liquidity in the system at Rs 66,000 crore in early June*
Foreign Exchange Reserves stood at USD 421.9 billion on May 31, 2019 *
Next monetary policy statement on August 7. (PTI)
