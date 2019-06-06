Highlights of RBI’s monetary policy statement

Share Share 0 Share

Mumbai: Following are the highlights of the second bi-monthly monetary policy announced by the RBI on Thursday:

*Repo rate reduced by 25 bps to 5.75 pc for third time in a row *

Reverse repo rate now stands at 5.50 pc, marginal standing facility (MSF) rate 6 pc *

RBI changes policy stance to accommodative from neutral *

Cuts GDP growth forecast to 7pc from 7.2 pc for FY20

Raises retail inflation forecast for Apr-Sept to 3-3.1 pc and 3.4-3.7 pc in

Oct-Mar *

Projects upward bias in food inflation in near term due to rising prices of food items *

Forecast risks to inflation trajectory from monsoon uncertainties, unseasonal spike in vegetable prices, crude oil prices, financial market volatility and fiscal scenario *

Waives RTGS and NEFT charges to promote digital transactions *

Sets up a panel to review ATM charges, fees levied by banks *

To issue draft guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of small finance banks by Aug*

Flags sharp slowdown in investments, moderation in private consumption growth as concern *

All six MPC members voted in favour of 0.25 pc policy rate cut *

Average daily surplus liquidity in the system at Rs 66,000 crore in early June*

Foreign Exchange Reserves stood at USD 421.9 billion on May 31, 2019 *

Next monetary policy statement on August 7. (PTI)