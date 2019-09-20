Highlights of announcements made by FM

Panaji: Following are the highlights of the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on reduction in corporate tax and other fiscal relief measures for the economy to promote growth and investment:
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rotarians, PTTI Vijaypur organise medical camp
New open-source microscope may help paralysis patients
A film will definitely come on Eid: Salman Khan
You don’t have to live up to an image to be a man: Sunny Deol
Veteran Malayalam actor Sathar dies
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper