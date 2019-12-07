High-risk kidney failure patient undergoes hip replacement surgery at SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra successfully carried out Hip Replacement Surgery on a high-risk kidney-failure patient.

A 75 years old retired Government officer hailing from Jammu city suffering with End Stage Renal Disease (Kidney failure) sustained fracture of left Hip joint as a result of fall. The patient was admitted under the joint team of Dr Vikas Padha, Senior Consultant Orthopaedics& Joint Replacement and Dr. Deepak Pathania, Senior Consultant Nephrologist for further management.

“The routine surgeries for normal fractures are indeed performed on a number of kidney-failure patients. However, in this instant,the fracture in the hip region required ‘Hip Replacement Surgery’ to enable the patient to walk again. Notwithstanding the fact that patient was on dialysis and having number of co-morbidities, attending consultants braved to go ahead with ‘Hip Replacement’ option despite high risks of surgery and Anaesthesia.

The surgery was performed by Dr Vikas Padhaunder Regional (Spinal) Anaesthesia administered by Consultant Dr Sarita Sharma.

Dr. Vikas said, “To minimise the time and risk of surgery, only fractured part of Hip joint was replaced using un-cemented components; requiring high level of expertise for accurate placement. The team was able to complete the surgery in about 30 minutes and with minimum blood loss”.

In the immediate post-operative period, patient was managed in ICU by the Critical Care team comprising Dr Vanilla Chopra, Senior Consultant & Head along with Dr Rohit Gupta Consultant Critical Care. The dedicated Physiotherapist Dr Adhika Sharma made it possible for the patient to stand and walk with the aid of walker on the very next day after surgery. The post-operative period was uneventful and patient was discharged on the 4th post-operative day. During the period of admission, the patient also underwent pre operative and post operative dialysis.

Dr (Brig) Harjai, Chief Administrative Officer, said, “The successful outcome in this challenging case was an outcome of the excellent team work by various departments of the Hospital. He added that earlier, such high-risk patients were being operated outside of J&K only. But, on the strengths of state of art infrastructure, highly skilled Consultants and other manpower, it has become possible now to treat such patients at SMVDNSH Katra itself, at a vis-a-vis, much lesser cost and discomfort”.

The family of the patient was extremely thankful for the successful surgery and expressed gratitude towards the hospital and everyone connected with the high-risk surgery.