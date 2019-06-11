High parking charges at shopping areas

Share Share 0 Share

Dear Editor,

Limited parking and hefty charges in shopping malls and other parking areas are forcing people to park their vehicle on the roadsides instead of parking it in the parking lot, which creates traffic mess in the city as well as on the national highway.

One can easily find haphazardly parked vehicles along the roadsides at the busy Bahu Plaza, Gandhi Nagar, Gole Market area, Apsara Road, Nanak Nagar, Sanjay Nagar etc.

Even at the newly constructed Wave Mall, which has a multi-storied parking, one can find that the whole bi-lane outside the Wave Mall is covered with these haphazardly parked vehicles. Despite a signboard installed outside the mall by the traffic police, people still prefer to park their vehicle along the roadside to avoid parking charges.

I visited Bahu Plaza for some work, but I did not park my bike inside the parking area, as they charge Rs 20 for parking and that too at one’s own risk. Last time someone scratched my seat cover there and when I questioned, the guard said it is clearly mentioned on the slip that you are parking the vehicle at your own risk. I do not understand if such is the case why should one pay?

There should be an authority which should strictly check this kind of fleecing in the name of parking. People are being forced to pay Rs 20 to 40 for parking their vehicles. Moreover, I can’t understand how can they charge that much amount for providing parking space to visitors to their own mall and that too at the owner’s risk?

Bahu Plaza complex has huge space for parking but still one will find that people prefer to park their vehicles along the roadside and not in the parking lot due to hefty parking charges. High parking charges or parking at own risk whatever, may be the reason for parking along the roadsides it is definitely affecting the commuters and creating problems for others.

The authorities need to check this so that commuters do not feel cheated and can park their vehicles in parking spaces.

Surinder Sharma,

Jammu.