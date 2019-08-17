High Court upholds PSA of accused

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Tashi Rabstan of J&K High Court while dismissing the habeas corpus petition filed by Mohammad Hussain, observed that an order of detention is not a curative or reformative or punitive action, but a preventive action, avowed object of which being to prevent anti-social and subversive elements from imperiling welfare of the country or security of the nation or from disturbing public tranquillity or from indulging in smuggling activities or from engaging in illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, etc. Preventive detention is devised to afford protection to society. The authorities on the subject have consistently taken the view that preventive detention is devised to afford protection to society.

The object is not to punish a man for having done something but to intercept before he does it, and to prevent him from doing so. With these observations High Court dismissed the petition.