High alert sounded in Jammu ahead of Diwali

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ahead of the festival of lights, the foot soldiers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been told to remain in a state of high alert for next few days to prevent any miscreant or anti national element from disturbing peace in the festive season.

The verbal orders have been issued to the police jawans posted in the city centre and across vulnerable police stations to maintain vigil on the movement of suspicious persons and conduct thorough patrolling and checking of vehicles to prevent any untoward incident.

Extra deployment of State police force jawans has been ordered in and around public places where Jammu Municipal Corporation has permitted sale of crackers.

Fire Brigade and anti sabotage squad have been told to remain in a state of readiness in case of any exigency.

In view of the heavy rush of local residents on account of Diwali celebrations, the traffic police has been directed to channelise the flow of traffic to prevent long jams.

Since many commercial centres are located close to vital installations, heavy deployment of para-military and local police is ensured in these areas.

The army camps, located in and around the city of temples, have also beefed up their periphery security.

The control rooms manning close circuit TV sets have been regularly monitored by jawans of the special cell, official sources said.

Meanwhile, troops deployed along the Line of Control and BSF jawans posted on International Border have been keeping a close watch to prevent any infiltration bid from across the border. The Pakistan army has been regularly provoking Indian forces to retaliate in a bid to heighten the tension. The peace bus service across the Line of Control also remained suspended in view of the Deepawali celebrations.