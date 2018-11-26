HIGH ALERT IN JAMMU: Three suspected Zakir Musa aides detained from Pooja Express

Share Share 0 Share 0

Suspects came from Srinagar on bike; boarded train from Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: After four hour long chase from Jammu city to Pathankot, the joint police teams of J&K and Punjab tracked down three suspected members of Zakir Musa terror group in the Pooja Express. The trio was detained late evening from Ajmer bound train originated from Jammu.

On specific inputs that these suspects were in the Jammu City, riding a motor cycle, the Jammu police immediately sounded alert.

This input sent the police on toes and a manhunt was launched to nab the bike borne terrorists. All the nakas were put on high alert and random searches carried out in some of the hotels and lodges in the capital city.

Meanwhile, police also traced bike owner’s valley based address and some cell numbers and later ascertained that the trio was on their way to Delhi. By the time, police located their location, the Pooja Express had crossed Kathua.

The train was halted near Chakki Bank Station and trio detained. The entire operation was coordinated by sleuths of Special Operation Group, Kathua Police and Punjab Police.

After their detention, the train was searched and allowed to move ahead. The trio was under detention of Punjab police for detailed questioning.

IGP Jammu SDS Jamwal said, “On specific inputs, the operation was launched and the suspects detained by Punjab Police.” A team of officers from Kathua was also rushed to Pathankot, he added.