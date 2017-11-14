Hiding robbery under its nose; police flaunts recovery of 120 missing mobiles

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Clueless about the dare-devil act of robbers, who struck at a mobile dealers shop, in a filmy style, a few yards away from Nowabad Police Station, Jammu Police on Monday flaunted its achievement of recovering 120 cell phones, missing or stolen in various parts of the capital city.

Braving criticism, public pressure and a huge embarrassment in failing to crack the intriguing Jewel Chowk robbery on November 8, the police chose to hold a press conference to claim recovery of scores of mobile phones without spelling out a word on the loot of devices worth Rs 20 lakh.

Attributing growing number of mobile thefts to inefficiency of the police, especially Station House Officers, a police officer on the condition of anonymity said wondered as to why checks are not maintained on shops selling and purchasing old and second hand devices that are probably the major source for disposing off stolen or misplaced mobile phones. Due to nexus of second-hand mobile vendors, the thefts are increasing in the city alarmingly.

More than 10 FIRs, related to thefts and burglaries in mobile shops, have been reported from Jammu city. None of these cases have been solved so far. The current display of recovered mobiles is seen as a damage control exercise in the wake of high profile robbery committed by a gang, with the local police station taken off-guard.

Talking to reporters here this afternoon, SP City North Vinod Kumar said that the Cyber Cell of Police recovered 120 missing mobile phones.

The operation was held under the guidance of SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta and the supervision of SP Police Component, Jammu Vinay Sharma, along with active participation of I/C Cyber Crime Cell, Jammu, Gagandeep Singh.

“With the help of telecom service providers, we recovered 120 missing mobile phones from different parts of Jammu Division,” said the SP.

“This is the 4th initiative where a major recovery of missing mobiles has taken place in District Jammu as earlier on June 30, 2017, 96 missing mobiles were recovered and handed over to bonafide owners,” Vinod Kumar, SP City North here said.

Meanwhile, sources apprehended that how the police, which constitutes Special Investigation Team (SIT) even to crack a minor case, was able to trace this huge number of mobiles in one go.

“Are the recovered phones really the missing ones or some of them were also found abandoned and handed over to the police for further action,” they added.

The police should have issued the names with details of the persons, who have lost their mobiles to bring transparency, they said.

Police however, said that the Cyber Crime Cell, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, is the Nodal agency to deal with the cyber issues and cyber crimes in Jammu Zone by providing technical assistance to various police units in Jammu Zone.

He said that Cyber Crime Cell is always ready to redress the grievances of general public in cyber related crimes. Further investigation of mobile tracing is going on with concerned Police Stations.

Today’s recoveries of mobiles are basically individual lost mobiles, sources said.

These recoveries have, in fact , been made by cellular companies by providing the current subscriber numbers operating the IMEI numbers.