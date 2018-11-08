Hideout unearthed in Shopian district

Srinagar: Security forces Thursday unearthed a terrorist hideout in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered material used in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), police said.
A joint team of police and Army unearthed the hideout at Ramnagri in Shopian district following a specific tip off, a police official said.
He said incriminating material including explosives and other material used in making IEDs was recovered from the hideout.
The official said police have registered a case and started investigations. (PTI)
