HGGT, APMCC present Gangbal awards-2020

JAMMU: Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust (HGGT) in association with All Parties Migrants Co-ordination Committee (APMCC) presented Annual Gangbal awards-2020 to eminent personalities of Kashmiri Pandit community and organisations, in recognition of their contributions towards community, society and nation.

The awards were presented by dignitaries to KP martyrs posthumously as well others in recognition of their contributions towards upliftment of Kashmiri Pandit community and contribution to the nation as a whole, King Bharti, National Spokesperson APMCC and Vice president HGGT said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Ashok Kaul, BJP J&K General Secretary (Org) was the Chief Guest while Priya Sethi, former Minister; Advocate Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor; Prof Veena Pandita, Chairman JKBOSE; T K Bhat, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner were the Guests of Honour.

The personalities who received the award included J N Sagar (Pt Kalhan Award), Prof B L Zutshi (Lalitaditya Muktapida Award), Sunil Raina Rajanak (Abhinav Gupt Award), Core Sharda Group (Laleshwari Award), Dr Neeru Kharu (Kota Rani Award), Sharika Diagnostic Centre (Shriya Bhat Award), Ajay Takoo (Harmukh Gangabal Award), Rakesh Bhat GAD (Pt Kashyap Bandhu Award) and Rinkoo Raj (Martyr Ashok Raina Award) posthumously.

The Chief Guest and Guests of Honour were also felicitated by the organisation. An impressive slide-show and Gangbal song about activities of APMCC and HGGT was also presented on the occasion depicting struggle of APMCC since its inception. A complete documentary on Sharda Peeth titled ‘Struggle For Sharda’, produced by HGGT-APMCC, edited and directed by King C Bharti, Senior Journalist and National Spokesperson APMCC was also released on the occasion. The script of the documentary has been written by Dr Agnishekhar, Convener Panun Kashmir, edited by Music Director Kuldeep Saproo and read by Vijay Bhat.

Vinod Pandit, Chairman APMCC spoke about APMCC and its future plans particularly APMCC’s movement to rebuild ancient Martand Surya Temple of Kehribal, Anantnag.

Anil Bhat, President HGGT threw light on Sharda script and its importance while Arun Kandroo, General Secretary presented vote of thanks. Sanjay Koul also spoke on the occasion. The proceedings of the event were conducted by Kusum Tikoo and Kanwal Peshin.

Others present on the occasion included Advocate Ravinder Raina and Dr T K Bhat of ASKPC, M K Yogi NC, Ravinder Kachroo BJP, Ashok Kangan, Kuldeep Raina, Vijay Kumar Koul, P N Shad, Usha Nakhasi President APMCC Mahila Morcha, Pradeep Pandita, Er Vinod Tickoo, Rohit Bhat, Sanjay Koul, Sunny Raina, Sameer Koul, Pawan Handoo, R K Saproo, Sunil Dhar, Ankur Bhagati, Ajay Bhat, Chandi Ji Bhat, Joginder Singh Jamwal, Jatinder Kachroo, Avtar Bhat, President Veervan KP Colony, Bhushan, Baby Pandita, Rajinder Bhushan, Rajesh Pandita, Rockey Pandita, Shashi Bharati, Ishu Bharti Pandit, Som Nath Saraf and Arun Ambardar.