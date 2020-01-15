Hero’s welcome to Climbing champion Shivani

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Shivani Charak of J&K, the undisputed Sport Climbing champion of the country, who recently brought laurels to the country by winning a Bronze medal in Asian Youth Championship, was given a hero’s welcome on her arrival at Jammu Airport.

A huge gathering of sports lovers, members of Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK), Tawi Trekkers J&K and other local adventure clubs were present at the Jammu airport to give her a dignified welcome.

Shivani was accompanied by her younger brothers, who also won medals in the recently concluded National Championship at Bhuvneshwar.

Prominent among those who garlanded the champion Climber were Ram Khajuria, (General Secretary of MAJK, who is also President Tawi Trekkers J&K and Secretary Indian Mountaineering Foundation North Zone Committee), Yogeshwar Kumar (Vice President MAJK) and Sushil Singh (Treasurer MAJK).

Shashi Kant Sharma, Shivani’s coach at the start of her climbing career, was also present at the airport.

From airport she was taken to her home at Muthi in a caravan of about 20 vehicles. Members of many adventure clubs, led by Zorawar Singh Jamwal, co chairman of Tawi Trekkers, J&K and chairman, Team Jammu also visited Shivani’s home to personally congratulate her for her magnificent achievements.

Zorawar Singh also announced that Shivani would be felicitated by Tawi Trekkers J&K on January 17 at K L Saigal Hall, Abhinav Theatre, Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Khajuria said that during her short climbing career of about five years, Shivani has reached unprecedented heights and is presently ranked number one climber in the country. She has already participated and performed well in many international competitions at China, Thailand, Indonesia, Switzerland, Italy and Slovenia and the day is not far when she will be among the top climbers of the world.

Ram Khajuria had a word of praise for Shivani’s parents also whose daughter and two sons Ajay Deep and Arun Deep bagged six medals including two gold, three silver and one bronze in the recently concluded National Sport Climbing Championship at Bhuvneshwar.

Khajuria also appealed to the Government to recognize Shivani’s achievements and honour her suitably.