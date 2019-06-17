Heroin recovered, two persons arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Police on Monday nabbed two drug peddlers and recovered heroin from their possession.

As per the details, on the direction of SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral under the close Supervision of ASP Poonch Raja Adil Hamid and under Supervision of DySP Surankote Krishan Singh and SHO Police Station Surankote Anil Kumar Sharma, Surankote police recovered four grams of heroin from two drug peddlers.

The accused person namely Shakeel Ahmed, son of Mohd Bashir, resident of Buffliaz and Ashaq Khan, son of Ahmed Khan, resident of Buffliaz were arrested and a case vide FIR No 143/2019 under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered in Police Station Surankote.