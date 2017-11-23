Heritage Week celebration; folk music, dance programme organised

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In connection with celebrations of Heritage Week, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), Kala Kendra Society, Jammu and Directorate of School Education, Jammu organised traditional music and dance programme here in the open premises of Kala Kendra.

Dr. Aziz Hajini, Secretary JKAACL was the Chief Guest. Dr. Arvinder Singh Amn, Additional Secretary JKAACL and G.R Hasrat Gadda were also present on the occasion.

Celebrating Heritage Week, the folk performers performed Geetru, Haran, Bhakh and Dogri Folk songs and most of the folk forms presented today are at the dying stage.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr Amn informed that in this two-day traditional musical folk performances tomorrow Kud Dance performers from Bani are invited to participate alongwith Rut Rahre, another dying folk form of Jammu region.

The folk parties who performed today include Saras Bharti, Surinder Manhas and Party, Ram Ditta and Party, Raj Kumar and Party, Lajwanti and Party and Shamsher Mohd. And Party.

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Yash Paul Nirmal, Asst. Editor Dictionary and vote of thanks was presented by Ashok Gupta, Chief Editor, JKAACL.