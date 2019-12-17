Heritage School wins 3rd position in Culinary Competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Aarush Gupta and Gunraj Singh of Class IX of Heritage School bagged third position in culinary competition ‘Junior Master Chef’ organised by Food Craft Institute, Department of Tourism , Government of J&K on December 13, 2019 .

Dr. Subhash Chander, Joint Director Hospitality and Protocol , was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

In all, sixty students from fifteen schools across Jammu City participated in the event. Heritage School was represented by Aarush Gupta and Gunraj Sing of class IX in Cooking with Fire Category and Piyush Gandotra of class VIII with Arman Sharma of class VII participated in Cooking without Fire Category.