Heritage School team leaves for Turkey

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Team of young dancers from Heritage School Jammu on Tuesday left to represent India in VI International Citrus Festival to be held from November 15 to 20, 2018 at Turkey. “The team was selected to represent India through a competition held at Udbhav Utsav 2018 at Gwalior,” Heritage School management said adding that Udbhav Sports and Cultural Association is a leading organisation raising and representing Indian Flag and culture at various international stages. Performers round the globe from known cultures of France, China, Greece, South Korea, Russia, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Ukraine, Egypt, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Srilanka, Nepal and Bangladesh added to the integrity, honour and togetherness of the festival held at Gwalior. The Heritage School team of talented dancers will be proudly bearing the Indian Tricolour at this mega event and present 12 dances of various states of India, on the dignified stages of international dance and culture.