Heritage School organises Hindi One Act Play Competition

JAMMU: Heritage School on Wednesday organised an Inter-House Hindi One Act Play Competition for classes VI to VIII in the school amphi-theatre.

Dramatics form an important part of the school curriculum because the role of dramatics in education is of great significance, as it teaches students to communicate effectively, express their feelings and build up confidence. So every year plays are organized in the school with varying themes.

This year plays were based on folk stories taken from around the world.

This competition is also part of British Council approved scholastic and co scholastic activities and the folk stories dramatized were taken from folklore of Japan, Indonesia, Norway and Taiwan.

The aim of taking up stories from different parts of the world was to emphasise on universality of human emotion and values.

Each house put in their best efforts to make the stories come alive on stage, which was reflected in the detailing of the costumes, stage props and dialogue delivery and acting skills of the students.

The judges on the occasion were Vandana Jasrotia (Headmistress) and Anita Mishra (Co-ordinator KG Wing). They were impressed with the quality of plays selected and the perfect execution of these by students of the four Houses.

The judges, while appreciating the efforts of the students, also gave valuable tips on the use of stage, props and movements of cast on stage to generate a greater impact.

Tradition House won first position while second position was bagged by Dignity House.

The Principal, Heritage School, felicitated the judges and congratulated the winning teams and appreciated the hard work put in by the students and teachers.