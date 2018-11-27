Heritage School organises Behes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The mega debating event Behes commenced at Heritage School on Tuesday with an impressive opening ceremony.

It is a two-day event which is being attended by 350 students representing different schools across Jammu region.

The participating schools are GD Goenka, APS Kaluchak, KC Public School, Presentation Convent, Jammu Sanskriti School, Rich Harvest, MHAC Nagbani, APS Akhnoor, DPS Kathua, DRS Public School (Kathua) and Heritage School.

The opening day started with the lighting of lamp followed by an exuberant cultural programme in which the Heritageans showcased their musical skills.

The Chief Guest on the occasion, Aijaz Qaiser ACD, Jammu, appreciated the efforts of the school in providing the students with a platform to express themselves and hone their public speaking skills.

Heritage School has collaborated with Behes to promote debate, public speaking and reasoned expression in schools.

It is an extempore form of debate based on Oxford style wherein all the debate topics are given impromptu.

The free flowing debate format encourages growth of research, collaborative and analytical skills apart from oratory skills. The debators who qualify the three rounds conducted on day one will be eligible to participate in the finals on the second day i.e. November 28, 2018.