Heritage School holds Kindergarten Orientation

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The Gummy Bears’ World of Heritage School held an interaction with the parents of the new students. It was conducted by the Kindergarten Coordinator, Anita Mishra, who highlighted the main areas of skill learning and making the child independent to develop child’s self respect.
The main aim of the interaction was to make the new members familiar with the present Kindergarten System, which focuses on enhancing child’s ability, skills and honing the child to become a multi-intellectual being.
The orientation was concluded by the Principal, Jagadish Singh Dhami encouraging the parents to give their children freedom to explore and be inquisitive.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Astrology: Weekly predictions 18TH– 24TH MARCH 2018
I am more hungry now for good work: Rajpal Yadav
Irrfan wants ‘Blackmail’ to release on time: Makers
‘Haider’ actor Narendra Jha dies at 55
Amitabh Bachchan says he is fine
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper