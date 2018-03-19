Heritage School holds Kindergarten Orientation

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The Gummy Bears’ World of Heritage School held an interaction with the parents of the new students. It was conducted by the Kindergarten Coordinator, Anita Mishra, who highlighted the main areas of skill learning and making the child independent to develop child’s self respect.

The main aim of the interaction was to make the new members familiar with the present Kindergarten System, which focuses on enhancing child’s ability, skills and honing the child to become a multi-intellectual being.

The orientation was concluded by the Principal, Jagadish Singh Dhami encouraging the parents to give their children freedom to explore and be inquisitive.