Heritage School conducts mock fire drill

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Heritage School Jammu, conducted a mock exercise and evacuation drill on Wednesday to educate and train the staff and students for an unforeseen emergency situation like fire and earthquake.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Jammu, helped to guide and assess this practice drill.

Immediately after the sounding of the siren, the students were asked to leave their classes and evacuate the school and guided by teachers the students assembled in the allocated safe areas in the open school ground.

Following all the safety measures, the entire senior and junior wing building was successfully cleared within minutes.

A demonstration of using fire safety equipment was also conducted by the experts from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Vijay Kumar Bhatt, Divisional Fire officer, sensitised the staff and students about life saving and rescue techniques in case of fire.

The drill was organised to check the readiness of the school to face any such emergency during any natural calamity and also to make the staff and students aware about the fire fighting rescue operation and its procedure.

Students and faculty learnt important life saving tips from the demonstration.

Akash Pradhan, Principal, Heritage School, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the team of officials from Fire and Emergency Services and Tejinder Singh from Cease Fire Company for conducting the mock drill and imparting information.