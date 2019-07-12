Herd of poor farmer’s goats buried in landslide

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: A herd of 10 goats of a poor farmer of village Dak, Ward No 5 of Dharat Panchayat was buried under landslide and six others were injured causing a big loss to him. The farmer Kamaljeet Kumar, son of Girdhari Lal had taken these goats for grazing in the adjoining area where they were trapped in a sudden landslide and buried. The farmer used to earn the bread and butter with this livestock which he has been deprived of. Sarpanch of the Panchayat Dharat has appealed to the Government that the poor farmer be given adequate compensation for his livelihood.
