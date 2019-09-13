‘Herath to be celebrated on Falgun Krishna Paksha Triyodeshi’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Kashmiri Pandit Sabha on Friday informed that Herath will be celebrated on Falgun Krishna Paksha Triyodeshi only. It was decided during a meeting held in the premises of Kashmiri Pandit Sabha, Ambphalla under the leadership of K K Khosa, President KP Sabha for having consensus on uniformity of Shivratri celebration and other festivals.

A number of members of Kashmiri Panchang publishers namely Pt Omkar Nath Shastri, Punnet Jyotshi, Kamlesh Tufchi and Sanjay Raina of Satisar Foundation, Dr R.K Ganjoo of Brahman Maha Mandal, Kashmir; Ashok Braroo, SVP-KPS; S.L Bagati, General Secretary and G J Kampassi Secretary were also present on the occasion. Dr Ogra presented a paper for perusal of participants.

Several rounds were held in cordial atmosphere to arrive at a decision in conformity with age-old religious traditions and conventions of Kashmir. It was conclusively expressed by all that Herath/Harratri has to be celebrated on Falgun Krishna Paksha Triyodeshi only. The meeting felt that a well thought out single date for observing the festivals, especially Herath is the need of the hour in view of global diaspora. It will enhance the importance of these festivals which are unique to the minuscule minority of Kashmiri Pandits, Khosa said.

It was also emphasised that there has to be a religio-scientific method to overcome last minute frenzy for date of festival celebration. “We are happy to inform our Biradari that a conclusive and unanimous decision will be taken in the next meeting and the community will be informed accordingly,” he added.