Heavy snowfall in Kashmir, widespread rains in Jammu likely next week

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Cold wave continued in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir but there was some relief across the Valley as the temperature rose last night by a few notches.

Kashmir Valley is, however, bracing up for possible heavy snowfall early next week as the Meteorological Department has said a western disturbance would affect the state from 11 December and warned of heavy rains and snowfall.



Mehbooba puts administration on alert JAMMU: In view of weather forecast of heavy snow and rains, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday directed Divisional Administration of Kashmir to be in a state of preparedness and responsive to any crisis thrown up by the inclement weather. The Chief Minister has directed all the concerned Departments like PDD, R&B, MED, ULB, PHE, Health and other Departments to gear up in view of the weather forecast and deploy their men and machinery on the ground beforehand. In a specific direction, Mehbooba Mufti directed that there should be no delay in snow clearance operations and, as soon as it starts to accumulate, snow clearance machines should be pressed into service so that people do not face any inconvenience. For this, she directed positioning of snow clearance machines at critical spots beforehand so that snow is cleared in a minimum time. The Chief Minister directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Urban Local Bodies to ensure that the interior roads and lanes in the city and major towns of the Valley are cleared of snow on priority and water logged as a result of snow or rains is drained out quickly. She also directed the PDD authorities to ensure replacement of damaged infrastructure with speed and also put all resources at their command to ensure that minimum cuts are resorted to while supplying electricity to consumers.

Mehbooba Mufti also directed the management of SKIMS and SMHS hospitals to have sufficient stocks of medicine available with them and also at all the district, secondary and tertiary care hospitals besides all the requisite doctors and paramedical staff are deployed at their respective places of working.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to put similar measures in place in the areas in the region where heavy rains and snow have been predicted.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary, B B Vyas held a video conference with Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to review preparedness of the Divisional and District Administration in view of inclement weather forecast in Kashmir Valley and other far flung areas.

Chief Secretary directed the Administration to be ready to meet any eventuality in view of the MET Department forecasts for the coming days. He said round the clock supply of electricity to Health institutions and other critical establishments should be ensured and it should also be ensured that generators in Hospitals etc are in proper working condition, should a need arise.

Chief Secretary directed that all concerned Departments like PDD, R&B, MED, ULB, PHE, Health and other Departments should gear up in view of the weather forecast and deploy their men and machinery on the ground beforehand.

Chief Secretary directed that there should not be any delay in deploying men and machinery including snow clearance machines/drainage pumps etc as soon as snow/water starts to accumulate, so that people do not face any inconvenience.

Divisional and District Administration was asked to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience on account of essentials services like supply of electricity, water and availability of ration, K oil and LPG and medicine.

According to India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rain and snow is expected at widespread places of Jammu and also at Kashmir region.

The main activity of this system is likely to occur during December 12 to December 13 and gradual decrease thereafter. This will be the first “major wet spell” during the current season for J&K.

Leh and Kargil both in Ladakh region – were the only places in Kashmir division where the night temperature decreased last night, an official of the MET department said here.

Leh was the coldest recorded place in the state as the mercury there settled at the low of minus 13.0 degrees Celsius last night compared to minus 12.3 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The nearby Kargil town recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius over a degree less from the previous night’s minus 7. 2 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.2 degree Celsius last night an increase of nearly three degrees from minus 3.0 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The official said that the mercury in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius up from minus 2.5 degrees Celsius the previous night.

He said Kokernag town recorded a low of 0.8 degree Celsius nearly a degree up from zero degrees Celsius yesterday.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius over a degree up from the previous night’s minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Gulmarg the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of zero degrees Celsius up over two degrees from the previous night’s minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

The other famous health resort of Pahalgam – which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra registered the minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius an increase of three degrees from the previous night.

The MET Office has said while the weather is likely to remain dry in the valley till tomorrow, a fresh western disturbance is most likely to affect the state from 11 to 15 December with moisture feeding taking place from the Arabian Sea.

“Under the influence of this system, moderate to heavy rain or snow is expected at widespread places of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh region.

“The main activity of this system (moderate to heavy rainfall or snowfall) is likely to occur during 12-13 December and gradual decrease thereafter,” the official said.

He said this would be the first major wet spell during the current season for the state.

The official said the weather system may lead to disruption of surface and air transportation and there would be significant fall in the day temperature and slight rise in night temperature.

The Divisional Administration Kashmir has issued a weather advisory and asked all the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division to take all the precautionary measures in their respective districts.

“It is enjoined upon all Deputy Commissioners, all concerned head of departments and district superintendents of police to activate their manpower and machinery and to be in a state of preparedness, so as to minimize disruption of essential services, road connectivity at the earliest, read the advisory issued by divisional commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Mandeep K Bhandari has directed all the Deputy Commissioners, all concerned Heads of Departments and District Superintendents of Police of Jammu division to activate their men and machinery for minimize disruption of essential services, restoration of road connectivity, restoration of electricity, water supply and healthcare services etc. for the convenience of general masses.