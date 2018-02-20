Heavy shelling in Uri sector on, three civilians injured

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. As per latest reports, three civilians have been injured in the heavy shelling which is underway.

Meanwhile, the civilians have been rushed to the hospital.

On Sunday, one Army jawan got injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Karmarha sector of J&K’s Poonch.

Pakistani troops have been continuously shelling on the areas along the LoC.

Last week, following the Sunjuwan Army camp attack, Pakistani troops had launched mortars shells in Khadi Karmara forward areas in Poonch.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday had said that guns can never do away with the tension prevailing in the militancy-hit state. Instead, only talks can solve the problems.

On Sunday an attack by Pakistan’s notorious Border Action Team (BAT) was repulsed by the Army which killed a heavily-armed terrorist and grievously injured two others along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, a senior official said.

Three soldiers were also injured in the gunfight, an official said.

The BAT team, comprising Pakistani regulars and terrorists, tried to sneak in from across the LoC in Gulpur area of Khari Karmara sector last evening under cover of heavy shelling but the alert troops foiled their nefarious designs, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition along with a Pakistani flag was recovered from the slain terrorist whose body was recovered during the search and sanitisation operation, he said.

“We will be offering to hand over the body of the armed intruder to the Pakistan Army,” the official added.

The subsequent search and sanitisation operation resulted in the recovery of one body in combat fatigues along with three live RPG grenades, four disposable rocket launchers, two IKOM radio sets, an AK Magazine, two Molotov cocktails, four UBGL grenades, seven hand grenades, a PIKA belt fired and a mobile phone, the PRO said. Three back packs, a medical satchel and a Pakistani national flag were also recovered from the scene of the gunfight, he added.

The modus operandi adopted by the Pakistan Army and their sponsored and supported terrorists in this instance is similar to the attempts made in the recent past in incidents like the one at Keri and Gambir along the LoC and Sunjuwan in Jammu, he said.

Lt Col Anand said the Pakistan regular Army provided cover fire and abetted operations by non state actors who were used as dispensable cannon fodder.

After the Sanjuwan incident, in which three terrorists and seven others including six soldiers were killed, on February 10, Pakistan has refused to accept the bodies of its citizens, he said.

A total of 18 people, including ten security personnel and eight civilians, were killed and over 75 injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC and the IB in Jammu region this year.