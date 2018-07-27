Heavy rains lash Delhi, waterlogging leads to traffic congestions

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: People in the national capital woke up to heavy rains and had to face waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places of the city for the second consecutive day today.

The meteorological department warned of moderate to heavy rains throughout the day.

The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, registered 45.8 mm of rainfall between 5.30 pm yesterday and 8.30 am today, while the Palam observatory recorded 37.4 mm of precipitation during the same period.

The Lodhi Road observatory received 51.8 mm of rains and the ridge area recorded 46.2 mm, while Ayangar recorded 41.9 mm of rainfall, an official of the MeT department said.

Waterlogging on the streets affected traffic in many areas of the Delhi, while in Ghaziabad, may schools remained closed under the directions of the district magistrate on account of heavy rains and adverse weather conditions.

However, schools in Delhi and Noida remained opened today. (PTI)