Heavy rain forecast for Odisha in next 48 hours

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain is likely to lash several parts of Odisha over the next two days owing to the formation of a low pressure area in the region, the Met office here said today.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area has formed over coastal areas of West Bengal, north Odisha and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Centre here said.

The system is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours, it said.

Under its impact, moderate rain and thundershower are likely to occur at most places, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at some places in Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Jhaesuguda, Baragarh and Keonjhar districts, it said.

Some areas in Puri, Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur and Sundergarh districts are likely to get heavy rainfall as well, it said.

In view of the likely adverse weather conditions, the Met office has advised fishermen who have ventured out to deep sea to return to the coast. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast and northwest Bay of Bengal tomorrow and the day after.

Most parts of Odisha have been lashed by heavy rains since the beginning of this month due to several spells of low pressure.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said in a statement that average rainfall in the state recorded during the past 24 hours is 17.2 mm.

Three districts have received average rainfall between 50 mm and 100 mm. They are Sambalpur – 61.0 mm, Deogarh- 52.9 mm and Subarnapur- 51.9 mm, it said.

Average rainfall in 24 districts remained below 25 mm whereas one district — Dhenkanal — has not received any rainfall during the past 24 hours.

Six blocks recorded more than 100 mm rainfall. While Pottangi in Koraput district recorded 136 mm rainfall, Dhankauda in Sambalpur received 122 mm, followed by 114 mm in Rairakhol in the same district, 106 mm in Kishorenagar in Angul, 105 mm in Reamal block of Deogarh and 104 mm in Puri, it said. (PTI)