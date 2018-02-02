Heavy Pak shelling along LoC in Rajouri, 71 schools closed

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday targeting civilian areas as well as Army posts in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, forcing the authorities to close 71 schools. “Heavy shelling was resorted to by Pakistan troops in Nowshera and Lam sectors of Rajouri district since this morning,” Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

The shelling was reported in Kampla, Pukhari, Lam, Anwas Bhandar and Rattal Basali areas, he said. In the wake of the shelling, 71 schools were closed, the deputy commissioner said.