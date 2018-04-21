Heavy metal pollution – threat to human life

Share Share 0 Share 0

Prof. (Dr) R.D Gupta

There are a number of metals which enter the human systems through soil, air and water pollutions. Most of the metallic pollutants are also present in DDT, BHC and atrazine, and organic wastes. Also most of the inorgabic constituents find entry in the water systems from barren rocks where the forests are being felled indiscriminately. The soil is the primary recipient and from the soil, the metallic pollutants make their entry into the living beings easily. Of the various metallic pollutants, cadmium and arsenic compounds are extremely toxic, mercury, lead, nickel and fluorine are moderately poisonous. Boron, copper, manganese and zinc are relatively lower in toxicity. Infact all the metals can prove toxic if they are present in more than permissible limits. Lead content in the air over Dhaka is much higher than Mexico and Mumbai cities. Its levels in Dhaka from vehicular pollution, are estimated to be eight times than the safe level declared by World Health Organisation (WHO). The worst affected from lead pollution are children.

Lead pollution in India and other South Asian countries comes from battery recycling units, lead mining and soldering industries and from old water supply pipe lines. In Mexico, children residing in vehicular traffic areas had 33 percent higher blood lead levels. The Indian seenario is frightening. In seven cities viz. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Calcutta and Vellore, more than 50 per cent of the children below 12 years age were found to have blood lead level over the WHO safe limit of 10 micro gram per litre. The Kalaai (Tinning) the lead oxide bottoms on brass, copper and aluminum vessels on our cooking vessels permeates lead into out food. The paints of pencils which children often when also have lead, so does the paint on the Ganeshas, Durges and other Murtis which we immersed in fresh water / water bodies every year. Surma and hair dyes also contain lead. In Asia, Singapore, Japan and Thailand have very strict lead emission control laws and have banned the use leaded fuel/gasoline. Exogenous source of lead in soil include fossil fuels (aerial lead originating from lead-gasoline), mining and smelling operation and fertilizer impurities. Lead is sometimes added to soil as pesticide such as lead arsenate to control fungal diseases or certain crops. The content of lead in soil can be decreased with distance from the point source of pollution. The dependence of lead content in road side soils to the distance from the density of traffic and to the direction of prevailing winds has been well documented.

Fluoride related health hazards is a major environmental problem in many regions of the world. In India, over 25 million people from 15 states viz. Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar and Delhi as well as eastern hill states are under the treatment of fluorosis due to high fluoride content of 2-20 ppm in potable water sources. Recently large areas of Nagaon and Karbi Anglong districts in Assam, have been found to be flurosis endemic with nearly one lakh people out of 7 lakhs residing in these areas. In many parts of the country especially eastern region, underground strata contains soluble iron and manganese. These metals pollute underground water, hence well water in such region have reddish colour and metallic taste. About 50 million people in India are affected by excessive fluoride, iron, arsenic. Evidence has recently been obtained for the accumulation of heavy metals-cadmium, copper, lead, nickel and zinc in the forestfloor i.e., surface organic horizon of forest soils apparently due to anthropogenic deposits from the atmosphere. From environmental stand point the heavy metals can be classified into two groups (1) those derived from soil parent material which exist in such abnormally high amounts or, are readily available, that they constitute a threat to the health of plants and animals, and (2) those which are introduced into the soil as toxic elements through industrial effluents, sewage sludge and waste water. Pollution of soil by one element is frequently accompanied by addition of others, a typical example bearing the occurrence of cadmium, copper, nickel and lead in aerosols from mining and smelting operations.

Cadmium also reaches the soil through phosphate fertilizer combustion products of coal, wood urban organic trash, emissions products of coal, wood urban organic trash, emissions of various types likely to contain cadmium because of its relatively volatility. Cadmium is more mobile in soil and more easily absorbed by plants than other heavy metals, notably lead and copper. Accordingly, it has more potential to move from plant to man and other animals. High levels of cadmium have been observed in vegetable crops grown in roadside soils as well in the milk dairy cows grazing in contaminated areas. The entry of cadmium into the blood cycle can partially be controlled by phosphate application to soil which leads to precipitation of cadmium as the highly insoluble carbonate of phosphate.

Copper pollution in soils arises from many sources but most hotably is from mining and smelting operations. High levels of copper often exceeding 1000 microgram, have been recorded in soils from continued use of copper containing fungicides for controlling diseases of citrus, grapes, and vegetables. Copper is often added to the diet of pigs and poultry to imp[rove rates of food conversion and growth, spreading of the copper enriched manure on land, leading to toxicity problem. Copper can be complexed by use of organic manures or increasing pH of the soil.

Mercury in soil may result from addition of mercurial fungicides, fallout from the combustion of fossil fuel and other sources. Worldwide production of mercury amounts to about 7×106 kg annually, of which between 25 to 50 per cent is believed to be discharged by international or un International dumping. About 3000 tonnes of mercury are released annually into the environment through the combustion of coal. Mercury was responsible for the Mini mate epidemic that caused several deaths in Japan and Sweden. The said tragedy occurred due to consumption of heavily mercury contaminated fish (27 to 102 ppm average 50 ppm by the villagers). The source of mercury to the bag was a single chloride, producing plant, using MgCl2 as a calatyst. The symptoms of minimata include malaise, numbness convulsions, visual disturbance. Mercury containing fungicides such as phenylmereuric acetate and various methyl mercury compounds constitute a major source of mercury residus in some soils. The fate of mercury residues in soil is unknown but inactivation of both organic and inorganic compounds can occur through fixation by organic matter and clay. Application of lime to raise pH to 6.5 or above can minimize uptake of mercury by plants. Metal smelting are major sources of arsenic from human activities.

Combustion of fossil fuels and use of arsenic containing pesticides, organic arsenicals used in poultry feeds also represent sources of arsenic pollution. Arsenic toxicity to plants has been observed in old orchard soils which have got heavily contaminated with arsenic pesticides. Arsenic leads to liver damage, ulcers and some kidney problems, whereas lead poisoning can do havoc in children by affecting central nervous system, malfunctioning and other disorders. Copper leads to mental and disturbances, coma and tension vis-à-vis uremia (a disturbance when blood cannot dispose of some poisonous matter deposited in it). Cadmium leads to suppression or growth bone deformation problems, bloodlessness and anemia while accumulation of zinc leads to kidney problem, pain in legs and even vomiting. Selenium is an agent for fever, problems in teeth, blood pressure fall and problems in liver and spleen. The greater quantity of heavy metals in sewage sludges in different basins of Dal Lake was due to dumping of garbage and sewage and sewage from house boats.

(The author is former Associate Dean-cum-cum Chief Scientist KVK, SKUAST-J)