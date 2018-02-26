Heavy exchange of fire at LoC after Pak violates ceasefire

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pakistani and Indian troops exchanged heavy fire for over two hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Sunday after the neighbouring country’s troops began firing indiscriminately, an Army spokesperson said.

There was, however, no casualty reported in the firing which started in the Nowshera sector around 1645 hours and continued till 1850 hours, the spokesperson said.

The Pakistani army initiated “unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars”, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian troops guarding the LoC, he said.

There has been spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir which have left 21 persons including 12 security personnel dead and over 75 others, mostly civilians, injured this year.