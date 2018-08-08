Heavy downpour in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Torrential rains lashed Kashmir on Tuesday, bringing much needed respite to the residents of the Valley from the unusually high temperatures over the past 10 days.

Heavy rainfall started early this morning at most places in Kashmir, including Srinagar, causing water-logging in the city centre and Lal Chowk and other areas of the city, officials said.

The downpour resulted in massive traffic snarls in the city, while pedestrians faced difficulty wading through inundated roads, the official said. The rainfall brought to end the heat wave which was prevalent in the Valley over the past 10 days, with the maximum temperature reaching 34 degrees Celsius yesterday in Srinagar.

Electricity supply has been snapped in some areas as a precautionary measure, the officials said.